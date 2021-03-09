PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A drug raid in Phoenix ended with three brothers arrested and the seizure of drugs, several guns, thousands of dollars in cash, and some counterfeit money.
On Monday, March 1, DPS served a search warrant at a Phoenix home. The warrant stemmed from a previous traffic stop, during which large quantities of drugs were found.
When detectives searched the home, DPS says they found around 9,000 fentanyl pills, a pound of meth, cocaine, multiple guns, counterfeit money, and $5,000 in cash.
Brothers Thomas Lallande, Terren Lallande, and Tory Lallande were arrested and booked into jail. They face multiple charges, including transportation, sale, and possession of dangerous drugs. DPS says Tory Lallande was also wanted on a felony warrant out of California for a weapons violation.
