CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A traffic stop in the Cordes Lakes community led to the arrest of three people on multiple drug and weapons charges.
On Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., a Yavapai County Sheriff's deputy spotted a white sedan driving through a posted stop sign near Arcosanti Road and Interstate 17.
Sheriff's deputies say the driver was Mayer resident Elijah Miller, 42, and his passengers were 33-year-old Amber Davenport from Phoenix and 46-year-old Phillip Jackson from Scottsdale. Davenport allegedly told deputies she had a Glock pistol in her purse which was left on the floorboard inside the vehicle. The pistol was later found to be stolen, sheriff's officials say.
The deputy brought in a K9 to search around the car, and the dog alerted the deputies to the possible presence of narcotics. The car was searched and deputies found fentanyl in the front seat drivers cup compartment. Methamphetamine was found in a syringe in the backseat area.
Deputies also found a loaded AR pistol and 200 additional rounds in a backpack within Jackson’s immediate reach. The tip on the pistol was painted orange in an obvious attempt to portray the gun as a toy, sheriff's officials say.
During a search of Davenport's purse, numerous drugs in various forms, later confirmed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin, were found loaded into syringes. During booking, deputies found 16 grams of meth and 3 grams of black tar heroin in her underwear.
Davenport was charged with misconduct involving weapons during commission of a felony, theft by knowingly controlling a stolen firearm, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a prescription only drug.
Jackson was charged with misconduct involving weapons by being a prohibited possessor, misconduct involving weapons during commission of a felony, possession of a dangerous drug and Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both Jackson and Davenport are in Camp Verde Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
The driver, Miller, was charged with possession of a narcotic drug and has since been released on a bond of $2,500.