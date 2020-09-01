PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Department of Public Safety detectives said they pulled over a driver for speeding and that led to the discovery of tens of thousands of fentanyl pills in Phoenix on Friday.
It happened at 27th Avenue and McDowell Road. Investigators said Milton Arriaga was the driver and Heberto Leon Ortiz and Salvador Loya Palma were in the car. The detectives said they searched the car during the traffic stop and found 30,000 round, blue M-30 pills. They were tested, which confirmed they were fentanyl, according to court paperwork. Investigators said the pills are worth up to $450,000.
All three men were arrested. Arriaga lives in Connecticut and Ortiz is from San Diego. Court paperwork says neither has ties to Arizona. Arriaga is from Mexico and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has previously deported him. All three are facing charges of possessing narcotic drugs for use and for sale, conspiracy and illegally conducting an enterprise.