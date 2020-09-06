PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple people are in serious condition after a two car crash that happened around 11 a.m. Sunday morning near 39th and Southern avenues.
Phoenix fire say they treated a total of five patients at the scene. Three of them were adults and in serious condition.
The other two, including a child, had only minor injuries. All were taken to a local hospital.
Firefighters are on scene of a multi-vehicle accident at 39th Ave. and Southern. At this time there are 4 patients with serious injuries. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/FIxJbCn9JE— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) September 6, 2020
The intersection is closed as police conduct their investigation. Avoid the area if you can.
