Southern and 39th Avenue

Fire crews work to remove a patient from a car that was involved in a wreck at Southern and 39th avenues.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple people are in serious condition after a two car crash that happened around 11 a.m. Sunday morning near 39th and Southern avenues.

Phoenix fire say they treated a total of five patients at the scene. Three of them were adults and in serious condition.

The other two, including a child, had only minor injuries. All were taken to a local hospital. 

The intersection is closed as police conduct their investigation. Avoid the area if you can. 

Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops. 

 

