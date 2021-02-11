CONGRESS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is looking for information about the illegal killing of several mule deer in an area northwest of Phoenix, near the town of Congress.
Over an 11 day period last year, between October 18 and October 29 2020, AZGFD officers found the remains of several freshly killed deer near the intersection of Date Creek Road and OX Ranch Road northwest of Congress.
The animals had been skinned and the meat taken. There were no open deer hunts at this time, officials say. The department also says this was not a single time incident. Evidence suggests the responsible party frequented the area and spent some time there.
“The location is near a well- traveled area along Date Creek Road. Anyone out scouting, recreating or just passing through may have witnessed something that could help us resolve this case. Poachers are not hunters; they are criminals stealing from the residents of Arizona,” says AZGFD Wildlife Manager Brian Dietz.
A reward offered by AZGFD's Operation Game Thief program for $1,500 is being combined with an additional $2,000 offered by several sportsmen's groups for a total of $3,500 for anyone with information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the illegal killing.
Anyone who could possibly have information is encouraged to call the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-352-0700. Callers should reference OGT #20-003449 when reporting information on this case.