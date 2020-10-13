FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A small earthquake was felt just east of Flagstaff Tuesday morning.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake happened at about 9 a.m. about 7 miles east of Flagstaff. The epicenter was pinpointed near the Walnut Canyon National Monument. USGS said it was a 3.3 magnitude earthquake.
A 3.3 magnitude earthquake is typically felt, but only causes minor damage. Tens of thousands of these earthquakes happen every year, according to USGS.
USGS has a Felt Report on their website where people can log on and report having felt an earthquake. So far, six people have reported feeling Tuesday morning's earthquake.
It's unclear if the earthquake caused any damage in the area. Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.