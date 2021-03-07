PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 29-year-old man was killed in a crash in Peoria Sunday morning. It happened at the intersection of 83rd Avenue and Cactus Road at around 2:30 a.m. The accident involved a gray 4-door sedan and a blue sport utility vehicle.
Police say their preliminary investigation shows that the blue SUV was headed westbound on Cactus Road, and the gray sedan, which was traveling southbound, failed to stop at a red light. The sedan struck the passenger side of the blue SUV, police say.
The passenger of the blue SUV, who has been identified as 29-year-old Robert Garcia, sustained significant injuries in the crash. He was rushed to the hospital but later died. The driver of the blue SUV was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.
The driver of the gray sedan was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say speed and possible impairment of the driver of the gray sedan may be a factor in this crash. But at this time, no arrests have been made and no one has been cited.
Traffic Collision at 8300 W. Cactus Rd Results in Fatality On 3-7-21 at 2:30 AM officers responded to an injury accident at 8300 W. Cactus Rd. 1 passenger has been pronounced deceased and 1 driver is in serious condition at a local hospital.https://t.co/EBcr2CZP4W#PeoriaPDAZ pic.twitter.com/7zl6kSsfxK— Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) March 7, 2021