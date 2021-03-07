Deadly red-light runner crash

Police say a driver ran a red light and hit another vehicle early Sunday morning killing a passenger in that vehicle.

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 29-year-old man was killed in a crash in Peoria Sunday morning. It happened at the intersection of 83rd Avenue and Cactus Road at around 2:30 a.m. The accident involved a gray 4-door sedan and a blue sport utility vehicle.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows that the blue SUV was headed westbound on Cactus Road, and the gray sedan, which was traveling southbound, failed to stop at a red light. The sedan struck the passenger side of the blue SUV, police say.

The passenger of the blue SUV, who has been identified as 29-year-old Robert Garcia, sustained significant injuries in the crash. He was rushed to the hospital but later died. The driver of the blue SUV was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

The driver of the gray sedan was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say speed and possible impairment of the driver of the gray sedan may be a factor in this crash. But at this time, no arrests have been made and no one has been cited.

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you