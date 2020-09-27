PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a Phoenix night club around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday
The club was located near 40th Street and University Drive and when they arrived, Phoenix police say they found a 22-year-old man that had been shot in a parking lot. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Investigators say they are looking for a man who fled the scene. He's believed to be 25 to 30-years-old.
Detectives are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at (602) 262-6141 or if individuals with information would like to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.