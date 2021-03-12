MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing Mesa mother and her toddler son.
According to investigators, Esmeralda Arellano Nino, 21, and 1-year-old Noah Ernesto Arrellano Nino were last seen at their home near Broadway and Hawes roads on March 5 around 1 p.m. She's had no contact with her family or friends since then.
Noah was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white spots, beige shorts and no shoes. Nino was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark blue jeans, and black Nike sneakers.
MCSO says Nino doesn't have enough supplies with her to take care of Noah for a long period of time. They also say that Nino has a mental illness and is not taking medication. She is believed to be driving a 2009 gray Cadillac CTS.
If you have any information or have seen them, contact MCSO at 602-876-1011.