BUCKEYE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – A 21-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly soliciting “a number of unidentified minors” for sex, the Buckeye Police Department said Thursday.
Officers arrested Albert Pena Ramirez II Wednesday and booked him on suspicion of eight felony charges, including sexual assault.
The investigation into Ramirez goes back three months. A victim claimed she connected with Ramirez on a dating site and then met him for sex. According to police, she said she tried to leave when she found out Ramirez was recording them on his cell phone. “[The] victim told investigators Ramirez pulled her back into his vehicle and forced himself on her,” department spokeswoman Donna Rossi said in a news release.
Rossi said detectives uncovered evidence that Ramirez offered to pay a minor for sex, but according to police, that’s not all.
“Ramirez additionally demanded sex from another victim by threatening to share nude photos he had taken of her without her permission,” Rossi said. “Information also indicates Ramirez forced another victim to have sex with him after intimidating her with a loaded gun.”
Police say there are other “unidentified minors” whom Ramirez solicited for sex.
It’s not clear if Ramirez has a criminal history or when the alleged encounters happened. The investigation is ongoing.