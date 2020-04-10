PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Ten people are facing charges and hundreds of roosters were seized after police discovered a cockfighting operation in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers were called out to an area northeast Seventh Street and Broadway Road early Thursday evening for a report of possible animal cruelty and illegal gambling. Although a group ran away, officers detained several people, police said.

“The officers discovered evidence of a cockfighting operation,” Sgt. Ann Justus said. The Property Crimes Bureau, which handles animal cruelty investigations, and the Arizona Humane Society were called out to take over.

Officers executing a search warrant found “cockfighting paraphernalia,” as well as 203 roosters and more than 100 hens. The Arizona Humane Society seized the roosters, along with two dogs that were in poor condition. All of the animals are receiving medical care.

"These cases are just horrific and heartbreaking," Bretta Nelson of the Arizona Humane Society said in an email response an inquiry by Arizona's Family. She confirmed that AHS animal cruelty investigators and members of its emergency response team were on the scene with Phoenix police overnight, but said the agency cannot comment on the case because it is an ongoing investigation.

Justus said police cited 10 people for being at a cockfight. All of them were released.

Presence at a cockfight is a class 1 misdemeanor in Arizona. Class 1 misdemeanors in Arizona are the most serious misdemeanors and carry the harshest sentences, including a fine of up to $2,500 up to six months in jail.

Running a cockfight is a class 5 felony.

In an unrelated case, police arrested a man accused of running a cockfighting ring out of his Phoenix home last year.

Robin Arreaga, 50, was arrested and was facing 70 counts of cockfighting, according to courtroom documents.