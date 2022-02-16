2022 Luke Days air show canceled because of logistical, economic problems

LUKE AFB, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Luke Air Force base has announced the cancelation of this year's "Luke Days" air show, citing logistical and economic problems, in addition to the ongoing challenges associated with COVID-19.
The 56th Fighter Wing Command Team puts on the air show, which was scheduled for March 19 and 20. Scheduled performers had included the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the F-35 Demo Team, Desert Rats, Wings of Blue Parachute Team, Tuckers Air Patrol, and even Red Bull.
"Unfortunately, due to ongoing supply chain issues, rising costs of products and services, and other related effects of COVID-19, I determined the best course of action was to cancel this year's show," said Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder. "Although the COVID-19 transmission rates are currently subsiding throughout our local community, the impacts are longer-lasting and simply did not diminish fast enough for us. This was a tough decision as we were all really excited to host what would have been an amazing event and thank those who we are honored to serve."
Air force officials say that while the next show isn't scheduled until 2024, they will "explore opportunities to host one earlier, if possible." Paid tickets had not yet gone on sale, so no refunds need to be handed out.