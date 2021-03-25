PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It's official. The 2021 Arizona State Fair will be moving away from the fairgrounds at 19th Avenue and McDowell Road to a new home at Wild Horse Pass near Chandler.
It is said to be a "temporary" move. This way, the state fairgrounds will continue to be available for public health needs, like COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
“While we are hopeful that vaccine distribution will mean a return to normality, this temporary location gives us the ability to plan and ensure the Fair goes on no matter what,” said Jonathan Lines, Chairman of the State Fair Board.
Dates for the fair are still being finalized.
On Thursday, the Arizona Exposition and State Fair Board announced voted to approve the fair's move to Wild Horse Pass. Earlier in the day, fair officials toured the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park and then hosted a public meeting.
Some Phoenix City Councilmembers say they were not briefed on the potential venue change, and neighborhood groups say they didn't see this coming. Brent Kleinman, president of Encanto Palmcroft Historic Preservation, said he just wanted to know if the move was temporary or permanent. He had concerns about what might be built on the fairgrounds.
"We love our community, and we want to see it maintained the way it has been," said Kleinman.
Lines said there had been no discussion about making the move permanent.
"There have been no discussions for any type of permanent move," said Lines. "This is a singular occasion, and we want to be able to have a state fair. I mean, the options on the board were no state fair or a state fair operating at a 100-percent capacity."
Lines, former chair of the Arizona Republican Party, also said having the fair this year is a good opportunity to get vendors back in business.
"We don't know that some of the vendors are actually in business anymore," said Lines. "Our Arizona recovery is great in that we've got 61-percent of the businesses back, but we don't know about all of the additional fair vendors."
Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted the news on Thursday afternoon, saying:
The Arizona State Fair is returning this year! It will be temporarily moved to a large, safe venue on the Wild Horse Pass Development Authority thanks to a gracious offer from the Gila River Indian Community. Dates are being finalized.
Since last year, the current State Fair grounds have been a vital location for mass testing and vaccine distribution. This temporary relocation allows the fair grounds to continue to be available for public health needs in an underserved area of our community.
The Arizona State Fair is a beloved annual tradition for countless Arizona families that draws more than one million guests, and this temporary move ensures that another year won’t pass without a State Fair.
