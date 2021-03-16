PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Banner Poison Center says they have seen a 140% increase in hand sanitizer incidents over the last year.
“Please be alert about the location of these products and keep them out of reach for small children,” said Maureen Roland, managing director of the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center. They say the increase is due to hand sanitizer exposures that are preventable such as ingesting it.
In 2020, poison centers say the increase nationwide along with exposures to other household cleaning products, chemicals and medications due to more people working at home, virtual learning so they are around the items more than normal. In addition to that, these household items have become essential to help prevent the spread of the virus.
There is also an additional risk with hand sanitizers that the FDA has recalled containing methanol.
“Methanol ingestion can result in blindness and organ failure. Even small amounts can be fatal without immediate treatment,” said Dr. Daniel Brooks, medical director of the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center.
If you or someone you know has been exposed or ingested a poison, medication, or chemical, called the poisons center immediately at 1-800-222-1222. The hotline operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week so someone is there to to assist you when you need it.
Banner Poison Center has 55 centers located around the country with the American Association of Poison Control Centers. For more information, you can visit their website here.