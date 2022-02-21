20 freight train cars derail near Coolidge

NEAR COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/KOLD News 13) - A train derailed near Coolidge late Monday morning. Union Pacific confirms 20 rail cars derailed near the intersection of East Storey and SR 87 around 11:50 a.m.
The company said there were no injuries, and the incident is under investigation. It's not clear what the cars are carrying.
According to fire dispatch records, hazardous-materials crews from Casa Grande, Chandler, Eloy, and Coolidge are also heading to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona's Family for continuing coverage.