20 freight train cars derail near Coolidge; crews contain solvent leak

NEAR COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/KOLD News 13/AP) - A train derailed near Coolidge late Monday morning and a hazardous materials crew joined emergency workers to contain a solvent leak. Union Pacific confirms 20 rail cars derailed near the intersection of East Storey and State Route 87 around 11:50 a.m.
No one was hurt after about 20 freight train cars derailed outside of Coolidge on Monday.
The company said there were no injuries, and the incident is under investigation. A tank car leaked the liquid cyclohexanone, but Tysver said the area was secured and cleanup had begun. Cyclohexanone is an alcohol that can be used as a spot remover and a solvent in paint, varnish, insecticides and wood stains. It is not classified as a cancer-causing substance.
Pinal County emergency officials said no evacuation was ordered but police advised people to avoid the area about 5 miles south of Coolidge, which is about 56 miles from Phoenix.
The origin and destination of the train and its number of cars were not immediately reported. Tysver said the cause of the derailment was being investigated.