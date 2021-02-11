PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The young Phoenix girl who was allegedly by her father without permission from the child's mother was found safe early Friday afternoon.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, 2-year-old Aurora Pertrin was taken from a home near 67th Avenue and Broadway Road around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
In a Thursday evening update, MCSO said the mother allowed the father, Tyler Garbett, to drive their vehicle down the street to check the mail at 71st Avenue and Roeser Road. After the mother got out of the vehicle, Garbett took off with Aurora, who was in a car seat in the back seat of the car, MCSO said.
It was just shy of 24 hours later that MCSO said Aurora had been found safe. The agency also said Garbett has been detained and that detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the case. The Department of Public Safety says Garbett has a history of drug abuse.
Earlier this week, an Amber Alert was issued after 30-year-old Eric Maes allegedly kidnapped his son in Peoria. Maes was caught by police in Phoenix Wednesday afternoon after a Valleywide manhunt.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The story has been updated to reflect the girl's age as 2. Initially, MCSO said the girl was 18 months old.