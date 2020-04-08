GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool in Glendale on Wednesday.
It happened near 53rd and Northern avenues around 3:30 p.m. According to the Glendale Fire Department, a 2-year-old girl was taken out of the pool by her father, who was doing yard work. It's unclear how long the girl was in the pool. The father started CPR until crews got there.
"When we arrived, she was pulseless, not breathing and we did take over efforts and immediately took her to the hospital," said Ashley Losch with the Glendale Fire Department.
The girl is in extremely critical condition.
Investigators said the father told them the girl knew how to swim. There were also a couple of other family members home at the time.