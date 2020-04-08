GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A toddler has died after being rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool in Glendale on Wednesday.
It happened near 53rd and Northern avenues around 3:30 p.m. According to the Glendale Fire Department, a 2-year-old girl was taken out of the pool by her father, who was doing yard work. It's unclear how long the girl was in the pool. The father started CPR until crews got there.
"When we arrived, she was pulseless, not breathing, and we did take over efforts and immediately took her to the hospital," said Ashley Losch with the Glendale Fire Department.
The girl was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition but later died.
Investigators said the father told them the toddler knew how to swim. Police say the girl's mother and 5-year-old brother were at home in the backyard with her.
Police say at one point, the mother went inside, leaving the children outside with their father. The father went to look for his children and realized his daughter was in the pool.
There was no pool fence in the backyard and no child safety lock on the doors. The investigation is ongoing.