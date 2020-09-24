MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A two-year-old boy was unresponsive after being pulled out of a backyard pool in Mesa Thursday.
Mesa Fire and Medical officials say they were called around 1:00 p.m. to a home near Stapley and McKellips. The Mesa Regional Dispatch provided CPR instructions to the family while Fire headed to the scene.
When fire crews arrived they found the boy out of the water suffering from cardiac arrest. He was taken to a local children's hospital.
According to Mesa Police, the boy has regained his pulses but remains in critical condition on the way to the hospital.
There is no information yet on what led to him to end up in the swimming pool.