PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a pool in Phoenix Sunday afternoon.
Capt. Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department said the boy fell into a pool at a home near 35th and Peoria avenues. Phoenix police officers first arrived to the home and began CPR on the child until the firefighters arrived and took over resuscitation efforts. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
No other details have been released. Stay with azfamily.com for updates this developing story.