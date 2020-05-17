SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two women are dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. Surprise police confirmed the two victims died on Sunday afternoon. The collision happened in the area of Litchfield and Waddell roads around 8:30 p.m.
Police later identified the two victims as 79-year-old Emily Curtis and 65-year-old Trinidad Rees, both of Surprise.
After paramedics arrived at the crash, both women were immediately taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, which they later died from.
According to police, they were both crossing outside of the crosswalk in a construction zone when they were hit.
Police say the driver of the vehicle who hit the two women is not suspected of impairment, and no charges will be filed.