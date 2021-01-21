PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There were two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in east Valley locations for Wednesday's huge $731 million jackpot drawing.

According to Arizona State Lottery officials, the two tickets were sold at Circle K locations in Gilbert and Chandler.

Check your tickets for the winning numbers in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, they were: 40-53-60-68-69 and the Powerball of 22.

The $50,000 winners matched 4 of the numbers and the Powerball.

There was a single winning jackpot Powerball ticket sold in western Maryland. The winner of an estimated $731.1 million jackpot is the first to get the top prize in months.

The two $50,000 winning tickets were sold at the Circle K located at 3033 S McQueen Rd in Chandler and at the Circle K at 751 N Arizona Ave in Gilbert.

While the Powerball jackpot will reset to $20 million for next Saturday's drawing, the Mega Million jackpot continues to climb.

The next Mega Million drawing on Friday is for an estimated jackpot of $970 million.