TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pascua Yaqui Tribal Police found a newborn baby girl safe Monday morning after they say she was kidnapped by her biological father from her home in Tucson Saturday night.
According to police, her biological father, Jose Raul Juarez-Orci, took her from her home on West Valencia Road in Tucson at 11 p.m. and threatened to take the her to Mexico. Police say Juarez-Orci has a history of violence and was possibly armed.
Monday morning police said that baby girl, Michelle Guillen, was found safe. No picture of the baby or any other details were provided.