TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men from Tucson in separate incidents tried to meet up with children for sex, according to the Department of Public Safety.
On the morning of April 27, DPS detectives said they contacted 33-year-old Juan C. Lopez, who allegedly tried to arrange a meeting with a child victim. He was arrested the same day and faces charges of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
Later that evening, another DPS detective contacted 18-year-old Luis A. Duarte who also attempted to meet with a child for sexual purposes, investigators said. Duarte was arrested the following night. He faces charges of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
“Protecting children from internet predators is a top priority for law enforcement everywhere, especially for our detectives assigned to the ICAC Task Force,” said Lt. Colonel Deston Coleman Jr., assistant director of the Criminal Investigations Division at AZDPS. “Taking these predators off the street will go a long way toward making Arizona safer.”