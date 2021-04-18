GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for two suspects who were involved in a shooting with officers in a Glendale neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
According to Tiffany Ngalula with Glendale PD, the officers were called to a neighborhood near 61st and Glendale avenues for reports of two people fighting. Ngalula said one of the responding officers was involved in a shooting with the suspects who then took off in their car. Both suspects are still on the run.
Ngalula said no officers were injured and it's not clear whether the suspects were injured in the shooting.
No other details were immediately available. Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.