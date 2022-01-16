SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were found dead after a shooting at an assisted living facility in Sun City on Sunday morning.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office's Sgt. Monica Bretado said deputies were called out to the area of 99th and Grand avenues just before 9:30 a.m. Deputies found two people had been shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities confirmed to Arizona's Family that both victims were residents.
No other information about the victims have been released. The investigation is ongoing.