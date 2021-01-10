PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Phoenix police officers were injured after a driver hit their cruiser Sunday morning near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road around 5 a.m.
According to police, the officers were working a separate deadly crash in the area involving a pedestrian when a driver of a black car hit a traffic barricade and crashed through the barricades.
#BREAKING: 2 @PhoenixPolice officers working separate crash taken to the hospital as a precaution after this car ran into the vehicle. Lt on scene tells me officers have minor injuries, expected to be ok. Impairment suspected for driver who hit them. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/5l0dFdqsMR— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) January 10, 2021
The car continued driving northbound and hit the front end of the patrol cruiser. The car was stopped and police detained the 21-year-old driver.
Both officers were taken to the hospital for precaution and are expected to be okay.
Phoenix PD tweeted a picture of the cruiser, confirming that the driver was impaired. It's not clear if the driver was injured as well.
The driver was arrested for driving while impaired. The investigation is ongoing.