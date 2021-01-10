Two Phoenix PD officers were injured when a suspected impaired driver hit a police barricade and crashed into a police cruiser. Both officers are expected to be okay. They were on scene working another crash involving a pedestrian.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Phoenix police officers were injured after a driver hit their cruiser Sunday morning near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road around 5 a.m.

75th AVENUE INDIAN SCHOOL ACCIDENT

According to police, the officers were working a separate deadly crash in the area involving a pedestrian when a driver of a black car hit a traffic barricade and crashed through the barricades.

The car continued driving northbound and hit the front end of the patrol cruiser. The car was stopped and police detained the 21-year-old driver.

Both officers were taken to the hospital for precaution and are expected to be okay.

Phoenix PD tweeted a picture of the cruiser, confirming that the driver was impaired. It's not clear if the driver was injured as well. 

The driver was arrested for driving while impaired. The investigation is ongoing. 

 

