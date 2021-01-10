Two Phoenix PD officers were injured when a suspected impaired driver hit a police barricade and crashed into a police cruiser. Both officers are expected to be okay. They were on scene working another crash involving a pedestrian.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Phoenix police officers were injured after a driver hit their vehicle Sunday morning near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road around 5 a.m.

According to police, the officers were working a separate deadly crash in the area involving a pedestrian when a driver of a black car crashed through the barricades.

The car continued driving northbound and hit the front end of the patrol cruiser. The car was stopped and police detained the 21-year-old driver. Both officers were taken to the hospital for precaution and are expected to be okay.

Phoenix PD tweeted a picture of the cruiser, saying the driver may have been impaired. It's not clear if that driver was injured. 

75th AVENUE INDIAN SCHOOL ACCIDENT

The driver was arrested for DUI. The investigation is ongoing. 

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you