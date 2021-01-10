PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Phoenix police officers were injured after a driver hit their vehicle Sunday morning near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road around 5 a.m.

According to police, the officers were working a separate deadly crash in the area involving a pedestrian when a driver of a black car crashed through the barricades.

Phoenix driver arrested for manslaughter after pedestrian hit and killed Witnesses told officers that a vehicle was traveling about 70 miles per hour heading northbound on 75th Avenue when they hit a pedestrian crossing the road.

The car continued driving northbound and hit the front end of the patrol cruiser. The car was stopped and police detained the 21-year-old driver. Both officers were taken to the hospital for precaution and are expected to be okay.

Phoenix PD tweeted a picture of the cruiser, saying the driver may have been impaired. It's not clear if that driver was injured.

The driver was arrested for DUI. The investigation is ongoing.