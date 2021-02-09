Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing at a Mesa group home and the suspect is in the middle of a standoff with police.

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At least two people have been stabbed and the suspect has sparked a standoff with Mesa police at a group home, sources tell Arizona's Family.

First responders were called out to the house on Mesa Drive, south of Broadway Road, just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday. A source says the two people stabbed were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Stabbing in Mesa

Dozens of officers were seen outside the group home.

The suspect is still inside. The building belongs to Faith in Motion, which is a spiritual-based recovery home.

Aerial video shows more than a dozen police cars on the scene with SWAT in position. Mesa Drive is also closed in both directions.

Investigators haven't said what led up to the stabbing.

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you