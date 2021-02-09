MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At least two people have been stabbed and the suspect has sparked a standoff with Mesa police at a group home, sources tell Arizona's Family.
First responders were called out to the house on Mesa Drive, south of Broadway Road, just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday. A source says the two people stabbed were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect is still inside. The building belongs to Faith in Motion, which is a spiritual-based recovery home.
Aerial video shows more than a dozen police cars on the scene with SWAT in position. Mesa Drive is also closed in both directions.
Investigators haven't said what led up to the stabbing.