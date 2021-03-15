PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were injured in a rollover crash in Peoria early Monday morning.
Sgt. Brandon Sheffert with the Peoria Police Department said the crash occurred just before 3 a.m. near 83rd and Peoria Avenues and involved one vehicle.
Sheffert says the driver hit a parked car, and after the impact, launched the vehicle in the air, rolled over and then caught on fire. One person was ejected and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other person had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the area will be closed for approximately eight hours while police investigate the crash, and speed and impairment are suspected.
