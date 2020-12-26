PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Three people are in the hospital, two of them reportedly in critical condition, after a brutal crash at a Phoenix intersection late Saturday morning.
It happened at 31st Avenue and Indian School Road. Photos from the scene showed two badly damaged cars. One of them was up on the sidewalk past the traffic light. The other was in the landscaped area bordering the parking lot of the BMO Harris Bank.
According to Capt. Scott Douglas of the Phoenix Fire Department, one of the victims had to be extricated from their vehicle.
Douglas said two people were in “extremely critical condition” when they were taken to the hospital. The third person was in stable condition, he said.
No other information was immediately available.
Investigators are working to determine what happened in the moments leading up to the crash.