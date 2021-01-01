PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Two people are fighting for their lives after an early morning car crash in Phoenix. It happened at about 4 a.m. in the area of 39th Avenue and Roosevelt Street, which is south of Interstate 10.
Video from the scene showed one vehicle flipped upside down on the hoods of two other vehicles that appeared to be in a driveway.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, two vehicles were involved in the crash. First responders say a 22-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were both in critical condition when they were taken to the hospital.
Investigators are piecing together the moments leading up to the crash. It’s not clear if impairment was a factor.