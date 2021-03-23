MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are fighting for their lives after somebody set their house on fire on Tuesday night west of Maricopa.
It happened near 91st Avenue and Nahalia Road, which is in the Mobile area. Sgt. Calbert Gillett with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said there was a fight between the three people. During the fight, the suspect set the home on fire, Gillett said. The home is a total loss. The two people that were hurt were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Gillett wouldn't say if they were hurt because of the fire or something else.
An investigation is underway.