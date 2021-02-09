PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a double shooting in north Phoenix on Tuesday evening.
Police were called out to the area of 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road, which is north of Dunlap Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. That's where they found two victims who had been shot. Crews then rushed them to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
Detectives are working to identify the shooter and the motive behind the shooting.
More information should be released on Wednesday morning, police said.