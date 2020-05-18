PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were found dead after reports of a shooting in Phoenix Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of 48th Street and Broadway Road, near the Interstate 10 Maricopa Freeway.
Initial reports said there were sounds of a shooting earlier in the day at a home in that area. The main door to that home was also left open.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department confirmed the victims were dead on the scene.
Investigators are now looking for a shooting suspect. The investigation is still in the early stages. Anyone with information on this incident is advised to contact the police. You can remain anonymous when calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.