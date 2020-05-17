SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two pedestrians who were hit by a vehicle Saturday night have died, Surprise police confirmed on Sunday afternoon. The collision happened in the area of Litchfield and Waddell roads around 8:30 p.m.
After paramedics arrived at the crash, both pedestrians were immediately taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, which they later died from. The names, genders, and ages of the victims haven't been released yet.
Police say the driver of the vehicle who hit the two pedestrians is not suspected of impairment, and no charges will be filed.