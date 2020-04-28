CHINO VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chino Valley police say they have found evidence that a man and woman reported missing last week are dead. A third person, who had also been reported missing, is now being called a person of interest in the investigation.

On Tuesday, April 21, 45-year-old David Batten, his step-daughter, 28-year-old Elissa Landry, and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Mitchell Mincks, were reported missing out of Chino Valley, which is north of Prescott. At the time, police said they found "evidence of foul play" and that the trio disappeared under "suspicious circumstances."

Now, police say they have found evidence that leads them to believe Batten and Landry are dead. Police also say Mincks is being considered a "person of interest." Police say they are now treating the case as a homicide investigation.

Over the weekend, Chino Valley police and Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies searched for evidence in the case by ground and by air. During that search, crews recovered Batten's and Landry's cell phones.

On Monday, Mincks was arrested in Waterloo, Iowa on an unrelated arrest warrant. Investigators from the Chino Valley Police Department are en route to Iowa to question Mincks.

Landry's blue 2013 Subaru Forester, which has an "Arizona Women Veteran" plate WV1236, has not been located.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 911. If you wish to remain anonymous you can report to Yavapai Silent Witness online at yavapaisw.com or by calling 1-800-932-3232.