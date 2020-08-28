FAIRBANKS, AK (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men who were involved in two bush planes colliding mid-air in Fairbanks, Alaska, were from the Valley. They were identified as 35-year-old Cody J. Rosania and 40-year-old Rayne R. Rush, both from Buckeye.
On Thursday afternoon, state troopers said a Cessna 185 and a Piper Supercub crashed into each other above the airstrip of Chena Marina Air Service. The Cessna 185 burst into flames, killing two people on board, including Rosania. Rush was also inside that plane and suffered life-threatening injuries. The pilot of the Piper was hurt. Their name hasn't been released.
Steve Cary lives nearby and said he heard the crash.
"Heard this horrible noise - whop whop whop - and I knew that there was a bad accident," Cary said. "I helped one guy with the Supercub. I helped him out of his airplane."
The State Medical Examiner's Office will do an autopsy of both men who died. It's unclear what led up to the crash.