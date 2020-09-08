PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Arizona men are facing more a dozen charges after investigators said they were caught selling methamphetamine and had 10 rifles with them.
The Arizona Attorney General's Office said Jorge Dario Burboa Arevalo and Luis Domingo Santillan were part of a drug trafficking organization and were seen doing a drug deal in August. Law enforcement then searched their place and they found 20 pounds of meth and 10 AK-47-style rifles, prosecutors said. Detectives believe the pair was going to take the guns to Mexico.
Arevalo and Santillan are charged with conspiracy, illegal control of an enterprise, the sale of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and 10 counts of weapons misconduct. All are felonies.