CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police are investigating after two men were found shot to death inside a car Sunday morning.
According to Sgt. Jason McClimans, officers were called to an apartment complex near Germann and McQueen roads at about 10 a.m. for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot to death inside a vehicle.
McClimans said they are investigating this as a homicide. The victims' names and ages have not been released. No details on a possible suspect were available.
The Chandler Police Department is asking anyone who heard or witnessed anything suspicious Saturday night or early Sunday morning near McQueen and Germann roads to call them at 480-782-4130. You can remain anonymous.
