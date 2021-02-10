PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men were found shot in a Phoenix motel room early Wednesday morning, police say.
Phoenix police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said officers were called to a motel near 21st and Dunlap avenues just before 2 a.m. for reports of gunshots. When officers arrived, they were directed to the room where the gunshots were heard. Once inside, police found two men who had been shot. Both were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No other details have been released. Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.