GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men are in custody after a shooting involving the Glendale Police Department on Thursday. It all started around 2 p.m. when detectives spotted a stolen SUV in the area of 67th and Glendale avenues. The vehicle had been reported stolen on April 5.
Police followed the vehicle to the neighborhood of El Mirage and Camelback roads where they prepared to make a "high-risk" stop, according to Sgt. Randy Stewart with the Glendale Police Department. That's when the shooting happened.
The SUV went through a roundabout, then as it came back around and drove past the detective's car, police say the passenger in the SUV opened fire. "The passenger sat on the rolled-down SUV door frame window, holding onto the roof of the vehicle, and fired several shots towards the detective’s vehicle," reads a statement from Glendale police. "The officers did not return fire at any time."
The unmarked police car was struck at least once with a bullet, but no officers were hurt.
The suspects took off, and an officer in a patrol car started to chase them. Then a "high-risk" stop was conducted at the Valley Golf Center at Indian School and El Mirage roads. Apparently, the SUV had run out of gas.
The two suspects were taken into custody without further incident. Police say a semi-automatic handgun was recovered from inside the stolen vehicle and methamphetamine was located during a search of the SUV.
#Update on 998 near Camelback Rd and El Mirage Rd. All suspects are in custody at this time with no persons outstanding. There are no reports of any injuries. PIO is on scene and will be briefing for media at the SWC of Indian School Rd and El Mirage Rd.— Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) April 9, 2020
The driver of the stolen vehicle has been identified as 19-year-old Johnny Carlos Guzman Jr. and the passenger/shooter was identified as 28-year-old Juan Antonio Borquez II. Both men were currently on probation for other felony offenses, police say.
Police also say that during a later interview, Guzman admitted that he knew the vehicle was “probably” stolen and knew he was being followed by who he thought were the police. Guzman indicated he would not have surrendered, had the stolen vehicle not run out of gasoline, police say.
Borquez admitted to shooting at the detective’s vehicle, according to Glendale police.
Guzman, who had an outstanding felony warrant at the time of arrest, was booked into jail on the following new felonies: drive by shooting, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of weapon by prohibited possessor, possession of dangerous drugs and unlawful flight from law enforcement.
Borquez was booked on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drive by shooting, possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor, discharging a firearm within city limits, and criminal damage.
This is the second officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this week and the 17th this year. On Tuesday, El Mirage police said an officer shot and killed a man who threw a knife at police.