PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men and a woman were rushed to the hospital after being shot in a north Phoenix neighborhood Tuesday night.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to reports of shots fired near 23rd Avenue just south of the Loop 101 around 8 p.m. Police say an argument led to two men and a woman being shot. All three were taken to the hospital. Police say the woman's injuries are possibly life-threatening, while the men's conditions were not available.
Police were not able to say if officers were searching for a suspect in connection to the shooting, but say the area will be restricted for some time.
This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona's Family for updates as they become available.