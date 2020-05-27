PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two women have filed lawsuits against the state and a former Department of Public Safety trooper accused of demanding sexual favors in exchange for getting out of traffic tickets. Both suits allege Tremaine Jackson pulled over the women for bogus reasons and held them for more than an hour.

Jackson was arrested last September after a DPS investigation found Jackson had allegedly harassed at least nine women during traffic stops. Civil attorney Jody Broaddus says her clients are seeking damages for civil rights violations, emotional distress and assault.

“When you’re pulled over, and you’re dealing with an officer, you want to be respectful,” says Broaddus. “However, it just kept getting crazier and more outrageous.”

The federal suit filed this month alleges Jackson pulled over a woman for speeding in March 2019. Documents say Jackson told her she could avoid getting a citation if she would “wash his motorcycle nude” and “expose her breasts.” The suit says the woman refused, and Jackson let her go after she agreed to add him on Snapchat.

More potential victims come forward in sex exploitation case against AZ DPS trooper Jackson was arrested Sept. 10, 2019. DPS says the new tips came in the week following his arrest.

Another suit was filed in Maricopa County Superior Court, alleging Jackson pulled over a woman for using her cellphone while driving in May 2019. According to the court filing, Jackson called the woman a “busy green-eyed Latina” who looked like she “would be into prostitution.” Documents say the woman agreed to add him on Snapchat and later realized the envelope he handed her had a citation inside.

“This officer knew their addresses and where they lived,” says Broaddus. “He could show up at their homes so they were in constant fear.”

Broaddus questions whether DPS did enough to monitor its employees, and she believes there may be more victims.

“I think it probably escalated over a period of time,” says Broaddus. “I think there are a lot of women who were subjected to this.”

Arizona’s Family reached out to DPS for a response to the lawsuits. A spokesman said the agency does not comment on pending litigation. Jackson has been out of jail since posting bond in October.