PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Fire responded to a house fire near 8th Street and Carter Road Monday morning.

Majority of the fire was in the garage and moved into the side of the house. 

The fire was extinguished by 6:55 a.m. and firefighters were able to rescue two large dogs that were found unresponsive and provide them with treatment. Both are expected to be okay. 

A victim being trapped in the house was reported at first but they were able to escape the house fire before firefighters arrived.

No one was injured and no cause of fire has been determined yet. Two people and their dogs have been displaced by the fire. 

