Buckeye Valley head-on crash

BUCKEYE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Buckeye Valley near Baseline and Turner roads Friday around 4:40 a.m.

According to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), two cars were involved.

One car had a man inside who was pronounced dead on scene. MCSO found a woman inside the other car. she had two kids and infant with her. The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries; she later died.

The two kids and the infant were also taken to the hospital but with non-life-threatening injuries. they are expected to recover.

2 adults killed, 3 children hurt in head-on crash in Buckeye Valley

A head-on wreck in Buckeye Valley west of Phoenix left two people dead and put three children, one of them an infant, in the hospital Friday morning.

1 of 27

This is an ongoing investigation. MCSO is not sure if impairment or speed were factors in the wreck.

Baseline Road will be closed between Wilson and Turner roads -- that's south of where State Route 85 meets Interstate 10 --  for several additional hours. MCSO recommends drivers avoid the area.

Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops. 

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you