PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children and a man were rushed to the hospital with serious after a crash in north Phoenix on Thursday evening.
It happened Thursday evening on 27th Avenue near the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway. The crash involved two vehicles and four people, according to a Phoenix Fire Department spokesman.
An 8-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy and a 43-year-old man suffered critical injuries and were driven to the hospital, firefighters said. The fourth person said they didn't need to be taken to the hospital.
It's unclear what led up to the crash. An investigation is underway.