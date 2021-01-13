2 jump from second-floor balcony to escape apartment fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Two people jumped from a second-floor balcony to escape their burning home early Wednesday morning. The victims, a man and a woman, are both in the hospital.
It happened shortly before 5 a.m. at Desert Meadows Apartments near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. According to Capt. Todd Keller of the Phoenix Fire Department, crews were first told that somebody was trapped on the second floor.
“As firefighters got on scene, they found that that victim had jumped off the second-floor balcony,” he said. That man, who has not been identified, is in “extremely critical condition,” according to Keller. The woman was in stable condition when she was taken to the hospital. Both victims were taken to a burn unit, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.
The unit where the fire started and the one below it were damaged. "There will be extensive salvage and overhaul on both of the units involved," Keller said.
Firefighters kept the flames from spreading to the other two apartments in the building. Keller said three people will be displaced; the Phoenix Fire Department’s Critical Response Team is there to help them with their immediate needs.
No firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire crews have transported two people to the hospital for burn injuries. Firefighters will remain on scene for the next couple of hours putting out all remaining hotspots. pic.twitter.com/YdhNJJhfQc— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) January 13, 2021