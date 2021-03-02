PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are in custody and another one is on the run after DPS troopers tried to pull over a car they thought was stolen in north Phoenix on Tuesday.
Investigators said the troopers tried to stop the car with three people inside on the southbound side of Interstate 17 at Jomax Road around 5 p.m. They said the car had a stolen license plate. But the driver kept going and got off the freeway at Jomax. But then the driver crashed with another driver just east of the freeway at Norterra Parkway.
Two people were arrested while a third ran off. One of the suspects had minor injuries.
Aerial video showed troopers using K-9s in a nearby neighborhood trying to find the third person. However, as of 6 p.m., they still hadn't been caught.
An investigation is underway.